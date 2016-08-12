FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Caisse CEO says opportunites may emerge from Brexit vote
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caisse CEO says opportunites may emerge from Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* Caisse Ceo Says Huge Opportunity For Governments To Invest In Much Needed infrastructure

* Caisse ceo say most important brexit impact could be another level of uncertainty for europe as whole

* Caisse ceo says worried about what impact uncertainty after brexit could have in europe

* Caisse ceo says brexit presents as many opportunities for long term investors as it does challenges

* Quebec pension fund caisse's ceo says period of low returns could last

* Caisse ceo says 2 percent first half return "reasonable in circumstances"

* Caisse ceo says too early to draw conclusions about impact of brexit on investments in uk

* Caisse ceo says expects sustained uncertainty following the brexit vote

* Caisse ceo says not looking for exit opportunities from assets it has in uk, could be opportunities (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.