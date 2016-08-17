FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Visit to record highs club short-lived
August 17, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Visit to record highs club short-lived

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Nasdaq 100 managed to spend just 1 day in record high territory; euphoria quickly dashed as rally stalled just shy of key resistance line

** Index finally exceeded its 4816.35 tech-bubble peak with Monday's thrust to 4837.67; joined other major averages already making new all-time highs. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aW7SBb

** NDX 15.74 pct rally in just 34 trading days (tds) equated well with 4 prior, essentially uninterrupted, thrusts since late 2014

** Those rallies were: 17.5 pct in 31 tds, 17.5 pct in 17 tds, 16.9 pct in 26 tds, and 17.6 pct in 49 tds

** Add in that NDX nearly touched resistance line from its summer 2015 top (now in 4850 area), along with waning internals and pervasive complacency; potential for reversal high

** The previous 4 thrusts gave way to initial setbacks: 5.9 pct in 13 tds, 8.9 pct in 8 tds, 5.3 pct in 8 tds, 6.4 pct in 13 tds; average 6.6 pct over 10-11 days

** Index has so far sold back about 1.4 pct, tested 4790/ 4771 support

** That said, if a decline proves similar to avg of those previous setbacks, it could last another couple of weeks; can threaten 4518 (50-pct Fibo retracement of post-Brexit thrust 4508)

** NDX quickly vaulting back over 4816.35, however, should see it mount another assault on the key resistance line

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
