a year ago
BRIEF-Corvex's Meister plans board slate for Williams-CNBC
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
August 22, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corvex's Meister plans board slate for Williams-CNBC

Sam Forgione

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) -

* Corvex's Keith Meister tells cnbc: Williams board "owes it to shareholders" to engage with enterprise products partners over possible deal

* Corvex's Keith Meister tells cnbc: Williams tells Corvex cannot commit to majority of new independent board of directors

* Corvex's Keith Meister tells cnbc: Corvex will nominate a slate of 10 directors for Williams on wednesday

* Corvex's Keith Meister tells cnbc: Liberty Media would be a great potential acquirer of pandora media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

