FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Remains a struggle to carve out further gains
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Remains a struggle to carve out further gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Nasdaq 100 so far stalling within decimals of its Aug 15 peak, and key resistance line continues to suggest march higher will prove to be a struggle

** After finally exceeding its tech-bubble peak at 4816.35, with Aug 15 spike to 4837.67, index suffered quick 1.3 pct sell off into Aug 17 low. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bfVYSN

** NDX bottomed at 4772.42, just ahead of lower boundary of 4790/4771 support; recovered to challenge highs

** However, today's push to 4836.45 fading just shy of recent high, as well as key resistance line from Jul 2015 (now 4850/4855 area)

** NDX 15.74 pct rally in just 34 trading days (tds) into Aug 15 high still stands as its best case move off post-Brexit trough

** Equates well with 4 previous sustained rallies since late 2014 in extent and duration (avg 17.4 pct over 31 tds); stretch to resistance line would see rally reach about 16.2 pct with run over 40 tds

** Upside beyond 4837/4855 area should remain a struggle and breaking 4771 should trigger greater correction

** Avg initial setback once previous 4 sustained rally phases ended was 6.6 pct over 10-11 tds

** Thus, an avg sell off could still see NDX threaten 4518 (just ahead of 50-pct Fibo retracement of post-Brexit thrust 4508)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.