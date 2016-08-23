BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Remains a struggle to carve out further gains

** Nasdaq 100 so far stalling within decimals of its Aug 15 peak, and key resistance line continues to suggest march higher will prove to be a struggle

** After finally exceeding its tech-bubble peak at 4816.35, with Aug 15 spike to 4837.67, index suffered quick 1.3 pct sell off into Aug 17 low. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bfVYSN

** NDX bottomed at 4772.42, just ahead of lower boundary of 4790/4771 support; recovered to challenge highs

** However, today's push to 4836.45 fading just shy of recent high, as well as key resistance line from Jul 2015 (now 4850/4855 area)

** NDX 15.74 pct rally in just 34 trading days (tds) into Aug 15 high still stands as its best case move off post-Brexit trough

** Equates well with 4 previous sustained rallies since late 2014 in extent and duration (avg 17.4 pct over 31 tds); stretch to resistance line would see rally reach about 16.2 pct with run over 40 tds

** Upside beyond 4837/4855 area should remain a struggle and breaking 4771 should trigger greater correction

** Avg initial setback once previous 4 sustained rally phases ended was 6.6 pct over 10-11 tds

** Thus, an avg sell off could still see NDX threaten 4518 (just ahead of 50-pct Fibo retracement of post-Brexit thrust 4508)