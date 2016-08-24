FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-RBC monitoring Vancouver, Toronto housing markets closely
August 24, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RBC monitoring Vancouver, Toronto housing markets closely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* Rbc Ceo Says Impact Of Fort Mcmurray Wildfires Not Significant In Third Quarter

* RBC ceo says bank has continued commitment to uk market following brexit vote

* RBC ceo says supports federal government action to form working group on housing market

* RBC cro says comfortable with exposure to canadian housing market

* RBC cro says remains cautious on credit outlook, sees softness in alberta

* RBC cro says monitoring vancouver, toronto housing markets quite closely, maintaining discipline

* RBC ceo says premature to comment on what changes bank may have to make after brexit (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

