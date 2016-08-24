FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BUZZ-DJI: Likely to awake soon from summer slumber
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-DJI: Likely to awake soon from summer slumber

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Dow Jones Industrial Average narrow range trade since early Aug should soon give way to a return of volatility

** Pullback risks remain elevated

** From its late Jun trough low into its Jul 20 high, DJI rallied as much as 9.1 pct in just 16 trading days (tds)

** Since, however, it's been a struggle; Dow has gyrated in tight range and despite making marginal new highs, virtually unchanged over past 3 weeks. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bzOPIW

** Meanwhile, Average True Range has collapsed to 2+ year lows; study just about touching 6-year support line, potential for sudden rise

** VIX just now coming up from testing 1-year lows, while spec net short position in VIX futures also just barely coming off extreme reading

** CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio 5-DMA still sub-0.60; another sign of complacency

** With S&P 500 still struggling with long-term resistance lines and Nasdaq 100 upside also hindered, correction risks build amid a tired market

** A range breakout should be near, and DJI 18466 downside break can threaten 18247.79/18000 area quickly

** On renewed strength, push above 18668.44 can race to Elliott Wave projs at 18778.84/18828.28

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.