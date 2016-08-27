Aug 27 Exxon Mobil Corp has decided to scrap further investment in a proposed natural gas export terminal in Alaska and will work with its partners to sell its interest in the project to the state government, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.
Link: here
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Editing by Alden Bentley)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-AT&T and HBO reach multi-platform programming agreement
* AT&T and HBO reach historic multi-platform programming agreement
BRIEF-Apple reports stock award of 1.26 mln shares of common stock to CEO Tim Cook - SEC filing
* Apple CEO Tim Cook sold 334,000 shares of co's common stock at prices between 107.07/shr to 107.73/shr between Aug 24 and Aug 25 - SEC filing
UPDATE 1-BP, Shell evacuating some staff from U.S. Gulf on storm threat
HOUSTON, Aug 26 Oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday they have started securing facilities and evacuating non-essential personnel from their drilling rigs and platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against a storm threat.