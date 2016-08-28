Aug 28 Canada's Unifor union says it has voted to be in strike position if terms are not reached in talks with U.S. "Big Three" carmakers.
* Unifor in talks with General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co.
* Current contract between Unifor and U.S. "Big Three" expires on Sept. 19. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott)
