Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's energy minister says National Energy Board will have to deal with situation of postponed Energy East hearings

* Energy minister says deciding whether to replace two Energy East panel members is not a decision the government of Canada will want to make, NEB will have to deal with it

* Energy minister says hopeful process of Energy East hearings will get back on the rails as soon as possible Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)