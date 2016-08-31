FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deere & Co. plans to contest U.S. govt legal action to block acquisition
August 31, 2016 / 4:35 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Deere & Co. plans to contest U.S. govt legal action to block acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Deere & Co says it plans to contest legal action announced by U.S. Department of justice to block acquisition of Monsanto’s precision planting

* Deere says Department of Justice’s “allegations about the competitive impacts of the transaction are misguided”

* Deere says the proposed acquisition benefits farmers by accelerating the development and delivery of new precision equipment solutions

* Deere says “when the transaction is finalized Deere will preserve Precision Planting’s independence” Source text for Eikon: [ID: nL1N1BC18D] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)

