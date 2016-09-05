SAO PAULO, Sept 5 State-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA :
* Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a filing on Monday that investment fund Dodge & Cox reduced to less than 5 pct its control of equivalent preferred shares in the company
* With the sale of Petrobras American Depository Receipts (ADRs) by Dodge & Cox on Aug. 29, the fund will no longer be considered a relevant shareholder of Petrobras stock (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato)
