FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Allergan says egregious price hikes by "outlier" companies hurting venture capital investment
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan says egregious price hikes by "outlier" companies hurting venture capital investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Allergan CEO, in interview:

* Says Allergan aims to limit annual price increases of branded therapeutic drugs to low to mid single digit percentage range, slightly above current annual rate of inflation * Says Allergan's planned price increase limits would be similar to company's price increases seen in 2016, and should follow in 2017, beyond * Says Hillary Clinton's plan for oversight panels to monitor, punish drugmakers that impose unreasonable price increases on life-saving drugs impractical in free market system

* Says Clinton's proposal for emergency imports of drugs to ease drug shortages, prices could subject U.S. public to lower safety standards

* Says publicity from "egregious" price increases of other companies have caused shrinkage of venture capital investment in new drugs

* Says "outlier" companies that have drawn criticism for price hikes are endangering overall industry research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.