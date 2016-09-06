BRIEF-EOG Resources plans to add drilling rigs to Yates acreage in 2017

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc
* CEO Bill Thomas says will start drilling on new Yates acreage once deal closes in October
* CEO says will add drilling rigs to Yates acreage in 2017
* Says will boost capex spending in Delaware basin in 2017
* Says will announce potential changes to 2016 capex in third quarter
* Says took 'many months of negotiations' for Yates deal
* Says plans to continue to operate within cash flow
* Says no immediate need to drill and hold any part of Yates acreage by production