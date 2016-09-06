FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Growth Energy applauds New York proposal for E15 ethanol
September 6, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Growth Energy applauds New York proposal for E15 ethanol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Growth Energy, a U.S. ethanol lobbying group, on Tuesday said it applauded a proposal by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets to update the state's fuel regulations to allow for the sale of gasoline that contains 15 percent ethanol.

* Some states such as Iowa and Illinois already offer so-called E15 fuel.

* Greater availability of higher ethanol blends is seen as crucial for the U.S. biofuel industry that is forecast to produce the most ethanol ever in the 2016/17 season.

* Most gasoline in the United States contains around 10 percent ethanol.

* "This proposal marks a major victory for consumers, who would gain access to cleaner, more affordable choices at the pump," said Growth Energy Chief Executive Officer Emily Skor.

SOURCE: Growth Energy statement

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago

