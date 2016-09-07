FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BUZZ-Nasdaq A/D Line faces key test
September 7, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Nasdaq A/D Line faces key test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** As the Nasdaq Composite continues its ascent into record territory, Nasdaq Advance/Decline Line gearing up for a key test

** IXIC has rallied strongly off its post-Brexit low; index up 15.3 pct since, easily outpacing S&P 500's 10-pct advance

** Info tech's 17.1-pct surge off that late Jun low, the driver; best performing SPX sector since. Add in resurgent FANGs, and tech laden indices/ETFs have been on a tear

** A broad Nasdaq advance has been in force since the major Feb 2016 trough as evidenced by a rising A/D Line. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2c4o54X

** However, divergence persists longer-term, and the Nasdaq breadth measure now nearing key test as it approaches resistance line from its 2014 peak

** Resistance line capped A/D Line strength prior to IXIC's Jul 2015 high; breaking down in concert then led to summer/winter market swoons

** Nasdaq A/D Line lagging its NYSE counterpart, which hit new all-time highs in Apr

** Thus, Nasdaq A/D Line failure at resistance should put Comp's advance on shaky ground; conversely, an upward breakout should add fuel to the fire, allow IXIC to focus on much higher targets

