Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 10, 2016

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12 p.m. (ET) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's monthly patent quality chat will focus on services provided to self-represented inventors and small-business owners through the Pro Se Assistance program as well as those available to all inventors through the Patents Ombudsman program. Anthony Knight, director of Stakeholder Outreach for the USPTO, and Mindy Bickel, associate commissioner for innovation development, will also discuss frequent issues facing patent prosecutors today and how to avoid them. For more information on participating in the live webinar, go to bit.ly/2dRmO12.

