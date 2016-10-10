FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 10, 2016
October 10, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 10, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the Intellectual Property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12 p.m. (ET) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's monthly patent quality chat will focus on services provided to self-represented inventors and small-business owners through the Pro Se Assistance program as well as those available to all inventors through the Patents Ombudsman program. Anthony Knight, director of Stakeholder Outreach for the USPTO, and Mindy Bickel, associate commissioner for innovation development, will also discuss frequent issues facing patent prosecutors today and how to avoid them. For more information on participating in the live webinar, go to bit.ly/2dRmO12.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dZJUaj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
