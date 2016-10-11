** Twitter recovery off its May 2016 low has turned
volatile amid possible deal chatter. Nevertheless,
severe bear trend still intact, suggesting shares destined for
new lows
** TWTR shares peaked shortly after their stellar late-2013
debut; since, protracted bear has stock down 76 pct. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2dIHjlt
** Stalled rev growth and moribund MAU data continues to dog
stock
** Co attempting to bolster user experience with push into
live video, but remains to be seen if enough to kickstart user
trends, grow revs
** Meanwhile, late-Sept takeover chatter caused sharp upward
thrust, only to see rally erased once reports surfaced potential
suitors unlikely to make bid
** Sentiment of 42 covering analysts essentially neutral,
but $16.00 median PT calls for 10 pct drop; this, while, Thomson
Reuters StarMine model pegs intrinsic value at $9.54, a 46-pct
discount to last price
** TWTR now especially jittery, rumor-driven, buffeted by
frequent daily gaps
** However, bearish reversal from $25.25 followed by more
significant weekly gap down, suggests stock will pressure its
$13.73 low then $12.06/$10.77 Fibo proj zone ; risk
to additional Fibo proj at $3.91
** $19.72/$21.10 can hinder strength. TWTR needs to fly over
resistance, in $28.35/$31.87 area, to suggest something more
than just another counter-trend bounce