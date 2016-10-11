FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BUZZ-U.S. crude spread narrows on claims that 5 Canada-U.S. pipelines shut
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 11, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-U.S. crude spread narrows on claims that 5 Canada-U.S. pipelines shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The discount of spot U.S. crude futures to the second-month CLc1-Clc2 fell to 42 cents per barrel on Tuesday after news that activists shut 5 pipelines that carry crude oil from Canada into the U.S. market:

* The spread narrowed from 47 cents to as tight as 42 cents per barrel in the minutes following the news.

* An activist group on Tuesday claimed that it had shut down Enbridge's Line 4 and 67, TransCanada's Keystone pipeline, Spectra Energy's Express pipeline and Kinder Morgan's TransMountain pipeline. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.