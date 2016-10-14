FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO: management responsible for sales issues
#Company News
October 14, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO: management responsible for sales issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank let down customers shareholders and team members

* Sloan says senior management is responsible for sales issues

* Sloan says questionable accounts had de minimus impact to reported cross sell ratio

* Wells working to redress potential negative credit impact to customers from sales problems

* Sloan says customer traffic to branches at typical levels for september

* Credit card applications down 20 percent versus last year impacted by lower referrals and marketing -- Sloan

* Minimal impact in wealth businesses from scandal, Sloan says

* Wells investigating claims of retaliation against whistleblowers

* CEO says offering free, third-party mediation to customers with unauthorized accounts

* CEO says customer visits with bankers in its branches were down 10% in September year over year

* CEO says new consumer checking account openings declined 25% in september year over year

* CEO says bank will assist former employees who left retail banking due to sales performance that are still eligible for rehire Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

