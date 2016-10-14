BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO: management responsible for sales issues

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank let down customers shareholders and team members
* Sloan says senior management is responsible for sales issues
* Sloan says questionable accounts had de minimus impact to reported cross sell ratio
* Wells working to redress potential negative credit impact to customers from sales problems
* Sloan says customer traffic to branches at typical levels for september
* Credit card applications down 20 percent versus last year impacted by lower referrals and marketing -- Sloan
* Minimal impact in wealth businesses from scandal, Sloan says
* Wells investigating claims of retaliation against whistleblowers
* CEO says offering free, third-party mediation to customers with unauthorized accounts
* CEO says customer visits with bankers in its branches were down 10% in September year over year
* CEO says new consumer checking account openings declined 25% in september year over year
* CEO says bank will assist former employees who left retail banking due to sales performance that are still eligible for rehire Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)