Week Ahead in Products Liability, Oct. 17, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of San Francisco will conduct a final fairness hearing on the pending settlement of the Volkswagen "clean diesel" multidistrict litigation, which affects nearly 500,000 VWs and Audi A3s built between 2009 and 2015 and outfitted with software to defeat emissions-testing equipment. Under the proposed settlement, owners can either sell the vehicles back to Volkswagen, or keep them and get a free repair and additional money. Hundreds of owners and leaseholders have objected to the proposal, which includes up to $10.3 billion to the plaintiffs and additional money for attorneys' fees. The settlement proposal is part of a larger deal that also resolves civil claims by the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. The case is In re Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" MDL, U.S. District Court for Northern California, No. 15-MD-2672. For the plaintiffs' steering committee: Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For Volkswagen: Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dYwfOT