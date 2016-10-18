BRIEF-Blackrock CEO says his industry facing 'turmoil' as clients struggle with low rates -CNBC

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock CEO Fink on CNBC says his industry is facing 'turmoil' as clients struggle with low rates

* Blackrock CEO Fink says clients are lowering their return expectations, shifting from active to index funds, stocks to bonds

* Blackrock CEO Fink says many asset prices are moving in tandem, creating a struggle for professional investors

* Fink says he is 'not paying much attention' to U.S. Senator Warren's reported remark that BlackRock should not choose who runs the economy