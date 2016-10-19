FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-St. Jude says Muddy Waters misleading patients for own financial gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - St. Jude CEO, in conference call with analysts:

* Says expects short seller Muddy Waters to continue to "mislead" investors, patients about cyber safety of its implantable heart devices

* Says Muddy Waters attempting to "sensationalize, confuse and misrepresent" cyber security of St. Jude devices for its own financial gain

* Says continues to believe allegations of cyber security problems with its heart devices are without merit

* Says expects Abbott Laboratories to complete its purchase of St. Jude by end of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

