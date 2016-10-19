FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Abbott says pursuing all necessary regulatory approvals to buy Alere
October 19, 2016 / 2:06 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Abbott says pursuing all necessary regulatory approvals to buy Alere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abbott, in conference call with analysts:

* Says continues to believe Alere Inc would be good strategic, long term fit, for Abbott

* Says expects fourth quarter EPS of 64 cents to 66 cents per share, excluding special items

* Says deal to purchase St. Jude to close, and probably by the end of 2016

* Says cyber security allegations will not affect closing of St. Jude deal or overall business, based on current information

* Abbott CEO says St. Jude has handled Muddy Waters cyber security allegations "well and thoroughly"

* Abbott CEO says St. Jude has taken cyber security allegations relating to its heart devices "seriously"

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

