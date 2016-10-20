FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Jawbone asks court to toss Fitbit patents on Alice grounds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 20, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Jawbone asks court to toss Fitbit patents on Alice grounds

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Fitbit Inc's activity sensors, heart-rate monitors and user-notification features are not eligible for patent protection, according to a motion for judgment that rival Jawbone filed Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, California.

Using wearable technology to measure physical activity and heart rate, which are "ancient" practices that people have long done in their heads and on paper, is not an inventive concept, Jawbone's attorneys at Susman & Godfrey wrote in their motion for judgment on the pleadings in U.S. District Court in Northern California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dpSD4z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.