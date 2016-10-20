Jawbone asks court to toss Fitbit patents on Alice grounds

Fitbit Inc's activity sensors, heart-rate monitors and user-notification features are not eligible for patent protection, according to a motion for judgment that rival Jawbone filed Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, California.

Using wearable technology to measure physical activity and heart rate, which are "ancient" practices that people have long done in their heads and on paper, is not an inventive concept, Jawbone's attorneys at Susman & Godfrey wrote in their motion for judgment on the pleadings in U.S. District Court in Northern California.

