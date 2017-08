LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 little changed, FTSE 100 -0.2%

** European banks, airlines rally; industrials hit by profit warnings

** ECB leaves rates unchanged, news conference spurs choppy afternoon trade

** S&P 500 down 0.4%

** UK midcaps hit by slew of profit warnings from industrials

** NCC Group -37%, Keller Group -27%