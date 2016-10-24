Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 24, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the Intellectual Property community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 24

11:59 p.m. - All post-trial motions and opening briefs should be filed in U.S. District Court in Eastern Texas following the jury's $302 million verdict last month in favor of nonpracticing entity VirnetX in its patent infringement suit against Apple. So far, Apple has moved for judgment as a matter of law as to infringement and damages. Both sides have also briefed the question of willful infringement, which the jury was not asked to consider. The Sept. 30 verdict came in the first of two cases to be retried after U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder overturned a February verdict of $625 million for VirnetX in combined cases from 2010 and 2012, which involved different versions of Apple's VPN on Demand, FaceTime and iMessage features. The case is VirnetX Inc et al v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 10-417. For VirnetX: Douglas Cawley of McKool Smith. For Apple: Michael Jones of Potter Minton.

