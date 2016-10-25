FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck says aims to be leader in second-line lung cancer
October 25, 2016 / 1:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Merck says aims to be leader in second-line lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merck, in conference call with industry analysts:

* Says expects prescription volume growth of Januvia next year to largely offset price pressures

* Says company primarily interested in "bolt on" deals

* Says has seen increased testing for PD-L1 biomarker since successful Keytruda lung-cancer trials

* Says expects Keytruda to become leading treatment in second-line lung cancer

* Says expects PD-L1 testing to increase significantly, ultimately in 80 to 85 percent of lung cancer patients

* Says Keytruda sales growth will help company weather expected pricing pressures on its roster of medicines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

