BRIEF-Canadian national chief marketing officer said us grain revenue up 20 percent in 3rd quarter

Canadian National Railway Co

* Canadian national chief marketing officer said us grain revenue up 20 percent in 3rd quarter

* Canadian national cfo said expects carloads in 2016 to be lower than last year

* Canadian national ceo said rising price of oil and pension costs could be headwinds next year

* Canadian national's recently appointed ceo said not to expect major changes in running of company

* Canadian national exec vp said most benefit of grain crop will come in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: