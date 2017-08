Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts , in conference call with analysts:

* Says hopeful its continuing services to Anthem Inc will convince health insurer to remain client

* Says does not expect shift from current drugmaker rebate model

* Says has seen moderately smaller cost hikes for average client drugs so far in 2016, compared with last year.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)