FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hess to add rigs if oil prices improve
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hess to add rigs if oil prices improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* CEO John Hess says 2016 E&P capex should be $2 billion, about $100 million below prior estimates

* CEO says expects to sanction first phase of Liza development in Guyana during 2017

* CEO says company’s Bakken acreage competitive with Permian and Eagle Ford

* CEO says making preparations to increase Bakken activity in 2017

* CEO says plans to release 2017 capex budget in January

* Forecasts 2016 Bakken production to average 105,000 boepd

* Says testing 60-stage Bakken well during fourth quarter

* CEO says, if oil prices continue to improve, will increase rig count in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.