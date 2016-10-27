FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor says does not need to do any more major M&A deals
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Suncor says does not need to do any more major M&A deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy

* Says does not need to do any more M&A deals, window of opportunity for acquisitions may be closing with oil around $50/bbl

* Suncor says will likely sell some non-core wind assets with value of C$275 million in next 12 months

* Suncor says expecting to deliver 2016 capital program between C$5.8 billion and C$6.0 billion

* Suncor CEO says not considering transformational North Sea deal, not marketing retail assets and not currently involved in any sales process for a refinery

* Suncor CEO says speculation about company building up a war chest for acquisitions are "overcooked"

* Suncor says capital spending budget for 2017 will be set at around C$5 billion

* Suncor says probably not going to approve any major capital projects this decade, will start looking at them again in 2020, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

