BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO sees coal prices saying high for "some time"

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Teck Resources

* CEO Donald Lindsay says does not believe current steel-making coal prices of around $253 a tonne are the "new normal"

* Says steelmaking coal prices could, however, stay at current high levels "for some time" as new supply constrained

* Says expects company board will look seriously at raising dividend at April board meeting, focus for now is still on debt reduction

* Says company will not issue shares to reduce debt