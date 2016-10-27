BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corp announces 3-for-2 stock split
Oct 27 Cenovus Energy
* Says it is updating cost estimates on deferred Christina Lake Phase G oil sands project
* Cenovus says sees Padd 3 as a refining centre with a lot of potential as it now has ability to receive Canadian crude Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 23.0% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2016
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.