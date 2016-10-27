FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BUZZ-Playing defense with "low" vol ETFs not quite working
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-Playing defense with "low" vol ETFs not quite working

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Utilizing ETFs that attempt to provide lower risk through concentration in more defensive sectors proving to be a less than sedate strategy this year

** As the unwind of their 1H16 strength, spurred on by a pick-up in bond yields, grows more severe, it could provide another point of market stress in itself

** Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF show YTD gains of 4.0 pct and 5.0 pct vs S&P 500 4.7 pct rise

** However, these ETFs essentially peaked in mid-Jul as SPX pulled away to new all-time highs

** Since their Jul tops, USMV and SPLV down over 7 pct; this while SPX is flat with its Jul 11 close (day the index first exceeded its 2015 high) and down just 2.5 pct since its Aug 15 top

** Indeed, low vol ETFs under pressure given high concentration of defensive sectors, with little to no exposure to energy and tech

** Over 50 pct of SPLV exposure in utilities, staples, and health care; info tech just 3 pct

** Thus, even with VIX 100-DMA now sub-15.00, low vol portfolio sensitivity to rising rates has been an issue; US 10-Year Treasury Yield has vaulted from 1.32 pct post-Brexit low to today's 1.87 pct high

** DJ Utility Avg still appears to have seen a major top, and staples sector holding to just 3.9 pct gain YTD; health care worst performing SPX sector YTD, down 3.7 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.