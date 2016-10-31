FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes deal has $1.3 billion breakup fee-exec
October 31, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes deal has $1.3 billion breakup fee-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc

* General Electric co to pay Baker Hughes Inc $1.3 billion breakup fee if proposed oil & gas deal collapses due to regulatory opposition -interview

* Baker Hughes Inc CEO Martin Craighead says believes merger with general electric co oil business will receive regulatory approval -interview

* General Electric co executive Lorenzo Simonelli approached Baker Hughes inc about possible business combination after Baker-Halliburton deal collapsed -interview Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

