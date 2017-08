A federal appeals court has denied a pornographic website operator's attempt to block online retailer Amazon.com from calling its video-streaming system "Fire TV" on grounds of trademark infringement.

The ruling on Friday by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's finding that porn company Wreal LLC was unreasonably late in filing its motion for a preliminary injunction against Amazon.

