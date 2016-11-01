FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfizer says cholesterol drug lost potency at 52 wks
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 3:30 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Pfizer says cholesterol drug lost potency at 52 wks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer, in a conference call with industry analysts:

* Says bococizumab at 52 weeks showed waning potency against LDL cholesterol in substantial number of patients

* Says disappointing trend at 52 weeks for bococizumab contrasted with robust efficacy seen at 12 weeks and 24 weeks

* Says waning efficacy of bococizumab likely was caused by neutralizing impact of naturally occuring antibodies

* Pfizer CEO says company aims to increase its involvement with cardiovascular drugs, including through acquisitions

* Pfizer CEO says remains interested in acquisitions, with no limit on size of potential deals

* Pfizer research chief says company aims to become a leader in combination therapies involving immuno-oncology drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

