Nov 1 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* CEO expects 2017 capital spending should be between $3.3 billion and $3.8 billion

* CEO says views 2017 as a transition year

* CEO says goal is to cover dividend with cash flow by 2018

* Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says has exited Bahrain and Iraq contracts

* CEO says making progress on exiting Libya contract