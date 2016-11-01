FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BUZZ-Longest streak of losses in more than a yr sends S&P 500 to 4-mo lows
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 5:50 PM / in 10 months

BUZZ-Longest streak of losses in more than a yr sends S&P 500 to 4-mo lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** S&P 500 violating its mid-Oct trough amid deteriorating internals and bubbling volatility; SPX at its lowest level since early Jul. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2fBlvYi

** SPX on track for 6th straight day of losses, longest streak since last summer. Last time index fell 7 straight days was Aug 2011, per Thomson Reuters data

** Support breaks could easily accelerate given broad weakness and rising vol measures

** VIX spikes to 20. It last closed around these levels in the aftermath of the Brexit selloff late June

** SPX has taken out its 2114.72 mid-Oct trough and now testing support line from Sept low (2109)

** This as New High New Low data adds weight to bear case, and breadth/momentum continues to decline

** Meanwhile, CBOE Volatility Index and CBOE Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index have popped to 7 and 18-week highs

** Thus, SPX close below 2109 can lead to test of its 200-DMA (now 2079.99). However, given monthly divergences, index can threaten its 1991.68 post-Brexit low as a decline gains steam

** SPX vaulting back over late Oct high (2154.79) and resistance line from late-Aug (now 2165), however, coupled with improving breadth and calming vol, would suggest worst is over

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.