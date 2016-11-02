FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan CEO takes blame for big profit miss in third quarter
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan CEO takes blame for big profit miss in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan, in conference call with analysts:

* CEO Brent Saunders says takes personal responsibility for widely missing earnings target in third quarter

* CEO says company did not anticipate sales declines of products facing generic competition, including Namenda

* Says expects Phase II Botox depression data in second half 2017

* Says expects to seek widened approval for Vraylar in first half 2017 to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia

* Says committed to raising its dividend annually

* CEO predicts top-tier growth and productivity in 2017 and beyond

* CEO says expects very stable company drug prices in 2017 and 2018

* CEO says company has "firepower" to pursue "stepping stone" deals.

* CEO says by far the most accretive thing company can do is buy back its own shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
