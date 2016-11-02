BRIEF-Allergan CEO takes blame for big profit miss in third quarter

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan, in conference call with analysts:
* CEO Brent Saunders says takes personal responsibility for widely missing earnings target in third quarter
* CEO says company did not anticipate sales declines of products facing generic competition, including Namenda
* Says expects Phase II Botox depression data in second half 2017
* Says expects to seek widened approval for Vraylar in first half 2017 to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia
* Says committed to raising its dividend annually
* CEO predicts top-tier growth and productivity in 2017 and beyond
* CEO says expects very stable company drug prices in 2017 and 2018
* CEO says company has "firepower" to pursue "stepping stone" deals.
* CEO says by far the most accretive thing company can do is buy back its own shares