10 months ago
BRIEF-Lawmakers seek details on U.S. military's spending on EpiPens
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lawmakers seek details on U.S. military's spending on EpiPens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mylan NV

* Two U.S. Senators seek answers on how Mylan price spikes on EpiPen have impacted U.S. military's budget

* Senators Klobuchar, Blumenthal ask Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs how much money might be owed if EpiPen was misclassified

* Request by lawmakers came after Reuters reported that Mylan's price spikes helped drive Pentagon spending on EpiPen to $57 million over the past year from $9 million in 2008 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

