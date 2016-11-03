FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Canada to boost foreign investment threshold for Canadian airlines
November 3, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canada to boost foreign investment threshold for Canadian airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada will let international investors own a total of 49 percent of a canadian airline, up from 25 percent - transport minister

* No single international investor, or group of international investors, will be allowed to own more than 25 percent of a canadian airline - minister

* New investment rules will boost competition and allow the creation of new low cost airlines in Canada - minister

* Although new rules not in place yet, Ottawa will immediately let Canada Jetlines and Enerjet seek increased international investment - minister

* Canada will introduce railways legislation next year addressing future of grain revenue cap and interswitching - transport minister Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

