A U.S. appeals court has rejected a challenge by merchandising companies to a ban blocking them from licensing images from "The Wizard of Oz" and "Gone With the Wind" in a victory for Warner Bros in a decade-long copyright and trademark infringement dispute.

In its decision Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also affirmed a $2.57 million judgment for Warner Bros.

