FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10 percent in Q4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10 percent in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co -

* JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10 percent in Q4, then rebound in 2017- Executive

* JPMorgan Chief Executive for Cards, Kevin Watters, speaks to bank analysts in Boston

* JPMorgan expects 2017 card net revenue rate to be about 10.5 percent, then move toward target 11.25 percent- Executive

* JPMorgan card Executive: Mobile phones and digital wallets still less than 1 percent of transactions and will be 'for a while'

* JPMorgan Card Executive: Customer shift to pay with phones and digital wallets likely on unpredictable path

* JPMorgan Card Executive: Deal for Walmart to offer 'Chase ay' wallet shows bank's drive to have digital payment tools ready wherever customers might want Source text - [bit.ly/2fHFBjp] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.