Nov 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co -

* JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10 percent in Q4, then rebound in 2017- Executive

* JPMorgan Chief Executive for Cards, Kevin Watters, speaks to bank analysts in Boston

* JPMorgan expects 2017 card net revenue rate to be about 10.5 percent, then move toward target 11.25 percent- Executive

* JPMorgan card Executive: Mobile phones and digital wallets still less than 1 percent of transactions and will be 'for a while'

* JPMorgan Card Executive: Customer shift to pay with phones and digital wallets likely on unpredictable path

* JPMorgan Card Executive: Deal for Walmart to offer 'Chase ay' wallet shows bank's drive to have digital payment tools ready wherever customers might want