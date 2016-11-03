FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge 2016 maintenance capital may be below C$800-C$850 mln
November 3, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enbridge 2016 maintenance capital may be below C$800-C$850 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Says highly confident Line 3 replacement project will be in service in 2019, but possibility that date could slip

* Says 2016 maintenance capital could come in a bit below its C$800 million-C$850 million guidance range

* Says has identified C$5 billion-C$6 billion of potential asset sales, but they would be opportunistic and depend on a number of factors

* Expects to make first final investment decision on French offshore wind projects next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

