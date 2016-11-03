BUZZ-S&P 500 losing streak extends, but the index has seen worse

** The S&P 500 is poised to post its longest losing streak since the depths of the 2008 crisis but it is also one of the index's mildest in terms of the magnitude of the loss

** This stretch of 8 sessions of losses will be the index's 14th such streak over the past 88 years, according to Thomson Reuters data. The index has suffered a longer string of losses on 12 more occasions. Chart: reut.rs/2fjsmTo

** A SPX close over 2097.94 today will end the current streak at 7 days

** In this latest move, SPX on track for a 2.8 pct decline from its Oct 24 finish, on a closing basis

** Previous 13 instances of 8 straight lower closes produced a median decline of 5.1 pct with a range is 1.7 pct-22.9 pct

** The longest-ever losing streak lasted for 12 sessions between April-May 1966 and the index fell 6.6 pct over that time

** The index has had two 11-day streaks, three 10-day streaks and six 9-day losing streaks

** The sharpest ever decline over a losing streaks is still the 22.9 pct loss over 8 days in Oct 2008

** Currently, SPX is deeply oversold shorter-term, and ripe for a snap back. This as CBOE S&P Implied Correlation Index reaches price/time targets

** However, market internals yet to bottom, and volatility measures have not shown spikes/reversals characteristic of a market low