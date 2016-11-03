FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex says will seek fresh onshore, offshore tie-ups in 2017-2018
November 3, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Pemex says will seek fresh onshore, offshore tie-ups in 2017-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mexican state-oil producer Pemex will look for tie-ups in the Ayatsil-Tekel-Utsil, and Chicontepec fields, as well as in seven onshore areas next year, the company said in a document published on Thursday.

Pemex also said in its 2016-2021 business plan that it will seek partners to develop six shallow water areas in the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico in 2018.

It said it will also look to form partnerships to improve operations, or even reconfigure its Tula, Salamanca and Salina Cruz refineries in 2017-2018. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez)

