10 months ago
BUZZ-S&P 500 losing streak extends, but the index has seen worse
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-S&P 500 losing streak extends, but the index has seen worse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates action, prices)

** The S&P 500 posts its longest losing streak since the depths of the 2008 crisis, but it is also one of the index's mildest in terms of the magnitude of the loss

** This stretch of 8 sessions of losses is the SPX's 14th such streak over the past 88 years, according to Thomson Reuters data. The index has suffered a longer string of losses on 12 more occasions. Chart: reut.rs/2fjsmTo

** In this latest run, SPX has fallen 2.9 pct from its Oct 24 finish, on a closing basis

** Previous 13 instances of 8 straight lower closes produced a median decline of 5.1 pct with a range is 1.7 pct-22.9 pct

** The longest-ever losing streak lasted for 12 sessions between April-May 1966 and the index fell 6.6 pct over that time

** The index has had two 11-day streaks, three 10-day streaks and six 9-day losing streaks

** The sharpest ever decline over a losing streaks is still the 22.9 pct loss over 8 days in Oct 2008

** Currently, SPX is deeply oversold shorter-term, and ripe for a snap back. This as CBOE S&P Implied Correlation Index reaches price/time targets

** However, market internals yet to bottom, and volatility measures have not shown spikes/reversals characteristic of a market low

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
