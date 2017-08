LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Donald Trump is U.S. President-elect

** Markets recover from initial shock though weakness across sectors

** Banks, autos, oil & gas bear brunt of selling

** Healthcare the standout performers, +2.2%

** Gold mining stocks get yet another safe-haven bid